Sonny Bill Williams suffered the first loss of his boxing career on Saturday, as the Rugby legend was knocked out by former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt.

Williams, 37, is one of just 21 players to have won two Rugby Union World Cups, a feat he achieved with New Zealand after beginning his career in Rugby League.

Alongside his rugby career, Williams began a professional boxing venture in 2009, winning his debut via TKO and going onto compile a 9-0 record (4 knockouts) by March this year.

But the New Zealander fell to a first defeat last weekend, as he was stopped by compatriot Hunt in the fourth round of the pair’s eight-round bout.

Hunt, 48, last competed in the UFC in 2018 as he fell to a third straight defeat, and the former mixed martial artist has since put together a 1-2-1 boxing record, with his win against Williams marking the first victory of his new career.

Hunt had gone the distance in his previous three boxing matches but secured a TKO against Williams midway through the fourth round in Sydney.

Following the fight at Aware Super Theatre, Williams said: “At this stage I’m not even sure if I’ll fight again. That could be it for me.

“I’m 37, I’ve always said that if I cop a lot of punishment, that could be it. If this is the end of my sporting career, it’s been a good one [...] Whatever is written for me is written for me.”