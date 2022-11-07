Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua’s next opponent is likely to be decided when Dillian Whyte fights Jermaine Franklin this month.

Following a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua was surprisingly offered a shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, but negotiations fell through and left “AJ” without an opponent for the coming months. Meanwhile, Fury will face Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December, despite having already beaten his fellow Briton twice.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua and Whyte, recently suggested that the latter was the ‘frontrunner’ to take on Joshua next, but the Matchroom chief has now clarified that Franklin will likely be AJ’s next opponent if the American can overcome Whyte on 26 November.

Speaking ahead of that bout, which takes place at London’s Wembley Arena, Hearn told iFL TV: “It’s going to be a massive night. Of course, it’s all about the main event: Dillian Whyte returning to the ring against Jermaine Franklin.

“[Franklin has] a chance to change his life; if Jermaine Franklin beats Dillian Whyte, he’s pretty much nailed on to fight Anthony Joshua and make millions and millions of dollars.”

Turning to Franklin, 29, who was standing beside him, Hearn said: “You do realise that if you win the fight, your bank account will go out of control, don’t you?

“[Whyte] is coming off a defeat, he’s an elite heavyweight. You’re looking to change your life. You have the opportunity.”

Franklin enters his clash with Briton Whyte undefeated as a professional, with a record of 21-0 (14 knockouts).

Whyte last fought in April, suffering a knockout loss to Fury while challenging for the WBC title. The 34-year-old (28-3, 19 KOs) beat compatriot Joshua as an amateur but was knocked out by the 32-year-old in a professional rematch in 2015.