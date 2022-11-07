Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Joshua ‘pretty much nailed on’ to fight Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin winner

Joshua is expected to return to the ring early next year after negotiations with Tyson Fury fell through

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 07 November 2022 09:47
Comments
Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Briton falls by split decision in rematch

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua’s next opponent is likely to be decided when Dillian Whyte fights Jermaine Franklin this month.

Following a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua was surprisingly offered a shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, but negotiations fell through and left “AJ” without an opponent for the coming months. Meanwhile, Fury will face Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December, despite having already beaten his fellow Briton twice.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua and Whyte, recently suggested that the latter was the ‘frontrunner’ to take on Joshua next, but the Matchroom chief has now clarified that Franklin will likely be AJ’s next opponent if the American can overcome Whyte on 26 November.

Speaking ahead of that bout, which takes place at London’s Wembley Arena, Hearn told iFL TV: “It’s going to be a massive night. Of course, it’s all about the main event: Dillian Whyte returning to the ring against Jermaine Franklin.

“[Franklin has] a chance to change his life; if Jermaine Franklin beats Dillian Whyte, he’s pretty much nailed on to fight Anthony Joshua and make millions and millions of dollars.”

Recommended

Turning to Franklin, 29, who was standing beside him, Hearn said: “You do realise that if you win the fight, your bank account will go out of control, don’t you?

“[Whyte] is coming off a defeat, he’s an elite heavyweight. You’re looking to change your life. You have the opportunity.”

Franklin enters his clash with Briton Whyte undefeated as a professional, with a record of 21-0 (14 knockouts).

Whyte last fought in April, suffering a knockout loss to Fury while challenging for the WBC title. The 34-year-old (28-3, 19 KOs) beat compatriot Joshua as an amateur but was knocked out by the 32-year-old in a professional rematch in 2015.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in