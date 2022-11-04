Anthony Joshua urges Tyson Fury to ‘conduct’ himself in ‘better fashion’ after interview outburst
Fury labeled Brian Davis AKA True Geordie a ‘tosser’ during their interview this week
Anthony Joshua has stressed the ‘need’ for boxers to be mindful of their behaviour when on camera, after Tyson Fury snapped at an interviewer this week.
Brian Davis AKA True Geordie pressed Fury on his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora – a man he has already beaten twice – and addressed criticism of the bout, before Fury labelled the YouTuber a ‘tosser’ and a ‘tosspot’ and ended the interview.
When asked about that moment, Joshua told SportBible on Thursday (3 November): “Listen, there’s one thing being the champion of the ring and there’s another being the champion of the people outside of the ring.
“I know it’s tough with fighters, right; we’re not part of an institute, so we’re a bit free-spirited, but I just think there’s a way that we need to conduct ourselves – regardless if the interviewer is prodding us.
“We need to conduct ourselves in better fashion, because there’s youngsters that are watching us.
“I’m not the judge who can say what’s right or wrong, we just have to try and conduct ourselves in better fashion when we can, when we’re in front of the camera. When we can, just try; try, try, try – that’s for the up and coming fighters.”
Joshua, 32, was in talks to face fellow Briton Fury, 34, this December, but negotiations fell through.
As such, “AJ” is without an opponent, while Fury will fight 38-year-old Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.
Fury outpointed his compatriot in 2011 and stopped the veteran in 2014.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies