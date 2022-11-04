Jump to content

Anthony Joshua urges Tyson Fury to ‘conduct’ himself in ‘better fashion’ after interview outburst

Fury labeled Brian Davis AKA True Geordie a ‘tosser’ during their interview this week

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 04 November 2022 09:55
Tyson Fury to release cover of 'Sweet Caroline' for men's charity

Anthony Joshua has stressed the ‘need’ for boxers to be mindful of their behaviour when on camera, after Tyson Fury snapped at an interviewer this week.

Brian Davis AKA True Geordie pressed Fury on his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora – a man he has already beaten twice – and addressed criticism of the bout, before Fury labelled the YouTuber a ‘tosser’ and a ‘tosspot’ and ended the interview.

When asked about that moment, Joshua told SportBible on Thursday (3 November): “Listen, there’s one thing being the champion of the ring and there’s another being the champion of the people outside of the ring.

“I know it’s tough with fighters, right; we’re not part of an institute, so we’re a bit free-spirited, but I just think there’s a way that we need to conduct ourselves – regardless if the interviewer is prodding us.

“We need to conduct ourselves in better fashion, because there’s youngsters that are watching us.

“I’m not the judge who can say what’s right or wrong, we just have to try and conduct ourselves in better fashion when we can, when we’re in front of the camera. When we can, just try; try, try, try – that’s for the up and coming fighters.”

Joshua, 32, was in talks to face fellow Briton Fury, 34, this December, but negotiations fell through.

As such, “AJ” is without an opponent, while Fury will fight 38-year-old Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.

Fury outpointed his compatriot in 2011 and stopped the veteran in 2014.

