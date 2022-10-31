Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.

Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.

Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.

After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on the upcoming bout, the heavyweight said: “No matter what you say – or what people like you want to say – about Derek Chisora, he’s achieved more in boxing and in fighting than 10 men like you could ever achieve.

“So, I’m not just gonna let you sit here and slate somebody who’s fought the best fighters of this era, just because he’s lost a few fights. He’s exactly where he needs to be; he’s a top-10-rated fighter, and he’s done a lot in the sport, and he deserves this pay day. I’m willing to give it, and that’s it.

“If you don’t want to watch it, then please don’t; and if you do, then tune in. If you don’t want to buy a ticket, don’t buy a ticket; and if you do, they let the rest of the 50,000 or 60,000-odd that’s already bought tickets. So, I would say I beg to differ with you. There’s already been over 60,000 tickets sold, so somebody’s obviously interested in the fight.”

As Davis tried to de-escalate the situation, Fury said: “You can see where I’m coming from; I can’t let you, who’ve probably never had a fight in your life, run Chisora down. He’s fought everybody. I cannot let that happen.”

Fury then signed off with an expletive-laden farewell, telling Davis: “I think you’re a t***er, you little t***pot, and I won’t be doing any more interviews with you, you little t***pot. Bearded, bald-headed t****r.”

Fury is unbeaten as a professional, with a record of 32-0-1 (23 knockouts), while Chisora’s record stands at 33-12 (23 KOs).

Fury outpointed his fellow Briton in 2011 before stopping Chisora in the 10th round of their 2014 rematch.

Last time out, Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April to retain the WBC heavyweight title, while Chisora narrowly outpointed Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in July – six years after losing a split decision to the Bulgarian.