Dillian Whyte is ‘frontrunner’ to fight Anthony Joshua next, reveals Eddie Hearn
Whyte beat ‘AJ’ during the pair’s amateur careers, before suffering a knockout loss to his fellow Briton seven years ago
Eddie Hearn has revealed that Dillian Whyte is the ‘frontrunner’ to fight Anthony Joshua next, as “AJ” targets an early 2023 return to the ring.
The British heavyweights, both of whom are promoted by Hearn, were both beaten in their last bouts – with Whyte knocked out by Tyson Fury in April, while Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk on points in August.
Whyte’s defeat by Fury at London’s Wembley Stadium saw the 34-year-old fail to capture the WBC title, while Joshua was unable to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Saudi Arabia after dropping them to Usyk last September.
Joshua, 32, and Whyte are both in need of an opponent, and the old rivals could in fact square off for the third time in early 2023.
“Probably January or February is where we’re looking at,” Hearn told the DAZN Boxing Show while discussing Joshua’s next fight.
“In terms of names, talking to him the other day, he wants to fight Dillian Whyte.
“I think Dillian Whyte is probably the frontrunner if he comes through [against Jermaine Franklin]. Otto Wallin is a guy that’s reached out numerous times, I think that’s a good fight for him as well.”
Whyte will face American heavyweight Franklin at Wembley Arena on 26 November, as he looks to become the first fighter to beat the 29-year-old.
If Whyte is able to do so, he may set up a bout with Joshua, whom he defeated during the pair’s amateur careers before suffering a knockout loss to AJ in a 2015 professional contest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies