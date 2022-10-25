Anthony Joshua could be ‘knocked over by anybody’, claims Frank Warren

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frank Warren has claimed that Anthony Joshua is ‘liable to get knocked over by anybody’, as the promoter discussed potential opponents for the British heavyweight.

Joshua last fought in August, falling to a decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in 11 months and failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Ukrainian.

Warren, who promotes WBC champion Tyson Fury, suggested that some of the heavyweights in his Queensberry stable would be ideal opponents when “AJ” returns to the ring – and the 70-year-old talked up Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s chances of beating the former two-time world champion.

“Now I’m going to be able to start throwing Daniel Dubois at him, and Joe,” Warren told Sky Sports. “If he doesn’t fight one of them, I think they’ll find it hard to sell anything.

“He’s liable to get knocked over by anybody. I’d put any of my guys in with him, any of them. Joe Joyce would knock him out and Dubois would do the same.

“We’ve worked very hard over the last few years on this heavyweight scene, and we’ve guided our guys in different organisations, and we’ve boxed it off a bit. So, I’m pleased.”

Joshua’s compatriots Joyce and Dubois are both eyeing world title shots, with the former having beaten the latter in 2020 and going on to stay undefeated by stopping Joseph Parker this September.

Dubois’ defeat by Joyce was the only loss of the 25-year-old’s professional career, and the young heavyweight most recently knocked out Trevor Bryan in June.