Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Joshua could be ‘knocked over by anybody’, claims Frank Warren

The promoter was discussing the idea of ‘AJ’ taking on one of the heavyweights in his stable

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:00
Comments
‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury says proposed fight with Anthony Joshua is off

Frank Warren has claimed that Anthony Joshua is ‘liable to get knocked over by anybody’, as the promoter discussed potential opponents for the British heavyweight.

Joshua last fought in August, falling to a decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in 11 months and failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Ukrainian.

Warren, who promotes WBC champion Tyson Fury, suggested that some of the heavyweights in his Queensberry stable would be ideal opponents when “AJ” returns to the ring – and the 70-year-old talked up Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s chances of beating the former two-time world champion.

“Now I’m going to be able to start throwing Daniel Dubois at him, and Joe,” Warren told Sky Sports. “If he doesn’t fight one of them, I think they’ll find it hard to sell anything.

“He’s liable to get knocked over by anybody. I’d put any of my guys in with him, any of them. Joe Joyce would knock him out and Dubois would do the same.

Recommended

“We’ve worked very hard over the last few years on this heavyweight scene, and we’ve guided our guys in different organisations, and we’ve boxed it off a bit. So, I’m pleased.”

Joshua’s compatriots Joyce and Dubois are both eyeing world title shots, with the former having beaten the latter in 2020 and going on to stay undefeated by stopping Joseph Parker this September.

Dubois’ defeat by Joyce was the only loss of the 25-year-old’s professional career, and the young heavyweight most recently knocked out Trevor Bryan in June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in