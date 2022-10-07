Daniel Dubois blocked from fighting Lucas Browne as BBBofC refuses to sanction fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has refused to sanction a fight between Daniel Dubois and Lucas Browne.

Twenty-five-year-old rising star Dubois was due to defend his WBA (Regular) heavyweight title against the Australian, a previous holder of the belt.

But the BBBofC has blocked the fight, ruling that the 43-year-old Browne is too old to take on Briton Dubois.

A late-comer to professional boxing, Browne has a career record of 31 wins and three losses and beat Junior Fa in June to retain the WBA Oceania heavyweight title.

“So here I am, finally getting great news about possibly fighting,” Browne said on Instagram.

“I’ve agreed, Daniel wants the fight. Fighting for a WBA title again. Finally getting a chance to fight again for the WBA (Regular) title.

“And all I hear now is that the British Boxing Board of Control won’t sanction the fight because I’m too old.

“So regardless of the fact I started boxing at 32, was a champ at 36 with no amateur experience, have come off two great knockout wins.

“Junior Fa, knocked out in round one. I’m currently holding an IBF and a WBA regional title and a top 15 world ranking with the WBA, but I’m apparently too old.”

Browne added: “So you finally get the greatest news ever, that you can fight for a title and some board somewhere says, ‘Oh no, he’s 43, he’s too old, we’re not gonna sanction it.’

“How sad is that? Wow. It’s not like I’ve been beat round the head my whole career, I’ve got three losses in total.”

Browne beat Ruslan Chagaev for the WBA (Regular) title in 2016, but was subsequently stripped of the belt after returning a positive test for banned substance clenbuterol.

He has lost two of last three fights in the United Kingdom, being beaten at the O2 Arena by Dillian Whyte in March 2018 and David Allen 13 months later.

Dubois has rapidly climbed the British heavyweight ranks after electing to forgo a bid at Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 to turn professional.

He secured the WBA belt with a win over Trevor Bryan in Florida in June.