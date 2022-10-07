Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims reveals reaction to fighter’s adverse drug test result

Benn’s planned fight with Chris Eubank Jr this Saturday was called off on Thursday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 07 October 2022 10:17
Comments
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims has revealed his ‘devastation’ at the news of his fighter’s adverse drug test finding this week.

Benn, 26, was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night but returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug, leading to the postponement of the catchweight contest.

After the news of the postponement was announced on Thursday, Sims wrote on social media: “After 26 years in boxing, a sport I love and have dedicated my life to, I can say hand on heart that I have never experienced or witnessed any athlete in my camp fail an anti-doping test, voluntary or mandatory, and I stand proud by that fact.

“Today leaves me truly devastated as we call a postponement to such an amazing event that I was honoured to say I was part of. I have worked closely with Conor Benn for the last 7 years, developing and mentoring him as a fighter in the ring and a man outside of it.

“In particular we have completed this recent 12-week camp alongside Nigel, his father who has lived with Conor day to day, beginning to end. Having spoken to Conor personally in length surrounding the subject and listening to him, I support him as a coach and a friend.

Recommended

“We are determined to get to the bottom of this as a team, working closely with Conor’s legal advisors in an effort to understand the meaning of the ‘adverse finding’ and resolve this matter urgently. Thank you for your continued support.”

Benn maintained his innocence in the wake of the postponement, writing on social media: “I am truly gutted that we were unable to make this fight happen on Saturday and I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by the postponement. I am still completely shocked and surprised by this and it has been a tough couple of days.

“My team and I will consider the next options including rescheduling the fight, but my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete!”

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr, 33, wrote on Twitter: “Conor got caught using an illegal substance so the fight is off. Can’t believe it. I really apologise to the fans & everyone that bought tickets, traveled & booked hotels, this should not [have] happened. He has escaped his schooling… for now.”

Recommended

Saturday’s main event was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.

The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in