Conor Benn reiterates innocence after Chris Eubank Jr fight postponement
Benn returned an adverse drug test result that led to his bout with Eubank Jr being called off
Conor Benn has reiterated his stance that he is a ‘clean athlete’ after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr was postponed.
Benn was scheduled to face Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night but returned an ‘adverse’ drug test result, which led to the 157lbs catchweight contest being called off.
The adverse finding was revealed on Wednesday, with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) then declaring that it had ‘prohibited’ the fight from taking place. Despite promoters’ efforts to ensure that the bout went ahead, per the fighters’ wishes, Thursday saw confirmation that the fight had been postponed.
On Wednesday, Benn insisted that he is a “clean athlete”, a stance that he reiterated upon the news that he would not be fighting Eubank Jr on Saturday.
The 26-year-old wrote on his social-media channels: “I am truly gutted that we were unable to make this fight happen on Saturday and I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by the postponement. I am still completely shocked and surprised by this and it has been a tough couple of days.
“My team and I will consider the next options including rescheduling the fight, but my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete!”
Meanwhile, Eubank Jr, 33, wrote on Twitter: “Conor got caught using an illegal substance so the fight is off. Can’t believe it. I really apologise to the fans & everyone that bought tickets, traveled & booked hotels, this should not [have] happened. He has escaped his schooling… for now.”
Promoters Matchroom and Wasserman have said they will ‘pursue’ legal action after branding the BBBofC’s decision ‘procedurally flawed’.
Saturday’s main event was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.
The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.
