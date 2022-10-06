Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr has said Conor Benn has ‘escaped his schooling for now’, after the pair’s fight was postponed due to an adverse drug test result returned by Benn.

Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, were scheduled to meet in a 157lbs catchweight bout on Saturday night, but it was revealed on Wednesday that the latter had returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) then declared that it had ‘prohibited’ the main-event fight at London’s O2 Arena.

Despite promoters’ attempts to ensure that the bout went ahead as planned, per the fighters’ wishes, it was confirmed on Thursday that it had been postponed.

“Conor got caught using an illegal substance so the fight is off,” Eubank Jr tweeted shortly thereafter.

“Can’t believe it. I really apologise to the fans & everyone that bought tickets, traveled & booked hotels, this should not [have] happened.

“He has escaped his schooling… for now.”

Addressing the situation at Wednesday’s open workouts, Benn said: “I’ve not committed any violations [...] Throughout my whole career I’m tested, I’ve never had any issues before. My team will find out why there’s been an adverse finding [...] I’m a clean athlete. We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

When it was confirmed that Eubank Jr vs Benn would not go ahead as planned, promoters Matchroom and Wasserman said they would be ‘pursuing’ legal action after branding the BBBofC’s decision ‘procedurally flawed’.

Conor Benn has insisted that he is a ‘clean’ athlete (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Saturday’s main event was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.

The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.