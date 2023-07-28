Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Terence Crawford won a coin toss with Errol Spence Jr on Thursday, allowing “Bud” to make a key decision for Saturday’s fight.

Crawford will carry the WBO welterweight title into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Spence holds the WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

Both Americans are unbeaten and are among boxing’s biggest names, thus there was much debate around who would make their ring walk second and be introduced second in the ring. It was ultimately put to a coin toss at Thursday’s press conference, with Crawford, 35, winning out.

The build-up to Saturday’s main event has been largely respectful, although the final press conference became heated as Crawford began to shout at a member of 33-year-old Spence’s team.

“Listen, my family, Errol’s family, man...” Crawford began. “You got to calm down, brother, because listen, things can get real sticky, real quick. And then everybody will say, ‘This is what we do every time that we come out’. Social media, social media, my a**.

“Bro, listen, just like you doing all that talking, it can turn deadly real quick, but on both sides. So, why not support your fighter? Let’s come together and make this event a success instead of everybody saying that every time we get together, it’s always shooting and violence.

“That’s what I want. Y’all can say whatever you want, but I’m probably older than you and have been through way more than you, so I’m more mature. But I wish Errol and his people the best.”