Errol Spence Jr triggers Terence Crawford rematch clause in bid for redemption

Errol Spence Jr has triggered a rematch clause in a bid to avenge his defeat by Terence Crawford, the latter’s coach has said.

Crawford put on a masterclass against Spence in July, ultimately stopping his fellow American in Round 9 to become undisputed welterweight champion.

Despite the one-sided nature of the bout, in which Spence hit the canvas three times prior to the TKO, the beaten southpaw immediately said he would activate his rematch clause, putting a second clash on the cards before the end of the year.

And Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, Crawford’s trainer, told Pro Boxing Fans on Thursday (31 August) that Spence did so this week.

“[Crawford] just texted me yesterday and said that Spence activated his rematch,” McIntyre said. “The rematch is confirmed, but we don’t have any date and stuff like that yet.”

Spence, 33, carried the WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles into Las Vegas for the first fight with Crawford, 35, who entered the T-Mobile Arena as WBO champion. The two southpaws were unbeaten heading into the fight, which was five years in the making and one of the most anticipated of this generation.

It was Crawford who emerged with all of the belts, dropping Spence once in Round 2 and twice in Round 7, before the referee waved off the bout in Round 9. “Bud”’s performance saw him secure the status of pound-for-pound No 1 in many fans and pundits’ eyes.

Both fighters suggested that the rematch could take place at a higher weight.