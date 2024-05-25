Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results
Follow live updates from one of the most-anticipated rematches in recent memory
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will clash in Leeds tonight, in one of the most-anticipated rematches in recent memory.
In February 2022, Taylor won a controversial decision on home turf in Scotland, retaining the undisputed super-lightweight titles against England’s Catterall. One judge was downgraded after scoring the bout to Taylor by three points, while Catterall’s MP in Chorley referred the judging to police.
The result kept Taylor unbeaten, while Catterall tasted defeat for the first time as a professional, and there were intense calls for a rematch. That rematch has faced numerous delays over the last two years, most recently in March when Taylor suffered an injury, but it is finally here.
Since the pair’s first fight, in Glasgow, Catterall has gone 2-0, while Taylor has fought and lost once – suffering a comprehensive defeat by Teofimo Lopez last summer. That result saw Taylor lose his final world title, after he vacated and was stripped of his other belts.
So, there will be no gold on the line tonight, but plenty of pride... Follow live updates from Taylor vs Catterall 2 and the undercard, below. The event will air live on DAZN; purchase a subscription here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall LIVE: How to watch the fight
Taylor vs Catterall 2 will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries, including the UK. ESPN+ will stream the action live in the US.
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall LIVE: Start time and ring walks
Taylor vs Catterall 2 is set to take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds tonight.
The main card is due to start at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).
