Taylor vs Serrano 3 didn’t live up to the hype - but the trilogy had a deeper purpose

In the culmination of the greatest rivalry in women’s boxing history, Katie Taylor played pugilism chess to deal one final dose of heartache to Amanda Serrano.

Before a rapturous crowd at Madison Square Garden, split 60-40 between deafening Puerto Ricans and a hearty Irish contingent, the pair’s historic trilogy bout did not exactly live up to the bar that was set in their previous two clashes. The first, in the biggest women’s fight of all time in 2022, saw Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpoint the Puerto Rican star at the same famed New York venue. It was deja vu for Serrano on this night.

She thought she won - the shock and devastation on her face upon hearing the verdict said it all. She definitely wasn’t alone as thousands of peeved Puerto Ricans poured to the exits upon hearing Taylor’s majority decision victory. Taylor prevailed on the scorecards by 97-93, 97-93, 95-95, but was not her explosive self, with the third meeting by far the cagiest of the trilogy.

Neither fighter was able to impose themselves early on with just three punches connecting in the opening round. The contest continued to simmer, with both fighters operating from more of a distance than their previous meetings, Taylor often lapping around the ring while Serrano controlled the centre.

Several rounds could have gone either way as the fight built to a tense climax, Serrano coming forwards more and forcing Taylor into a corner in the fifth round, but the champion fought her way out. Taylor was marked under the right eye in the eighth, but edged the final two rounds to secure the win.

Taylor could barely be heard as she took to the mic with her undisputed super-lightweight champion titles in tact, a mixture of jeers and cheers drowning her out as a tearful Serrano watched on. However, in full knowledge of how the importance of this rivalry goes far beyond tonight’s victor, Taylor could only give her opponent her due flowers. "I want to thank Amanda Serrano, what an amazing fighter,” she said. “We have made history three times. It is such a historic fight and a pleasure to share the ring with her. We are history makers forever.”

Serrano, wiping her eyes dry, held a similar sentiment. "I want to thank every single one of the fans for coming out and supporting women's boxing,” she said. “It was an amazing night for all of us women. I am crying because it is all because of you guys. Thanks to you, we are able to show our skills and have this great platform for women.

"Thank you Katie Taylor for an incredible three fights and thirty rounds. It has truly been an honour to face you, a true champion and warrior. To all of the ladies who fought tonight - you guys did incredible. We made history. I am proud of each and every one of you."

There will be no fourth fight. There might not even be another fight full stop for Taylor, who couldn’t guarantee her return to the ring. But assuming this truly is it for one of the most crucial rivalries in boxing history, one that has lasted 30 beautiful rounds, we can be grateful to have experienced it. They transcended the sport and changed the game forever.

MSG was further proof of that fact, if needed at this point down the road. A euphoric atmosphere was created, the sheer wall of noise that battered your eardrums, which was like little this writer had ever experienced. On an all women’s card that also featured American favourites Alycia Baumgardner and Shadasia Green, notable British stars like Chantelle Cameron and Ellie Scotney, and a certain Australian history maker in newly-crowned undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson, there was a palpable emotional investment in female boxing.

This is now the norm among casual fans. Once a laughed-off pipedream, the women now stand side-by-side with the men, worthy of selling out the most famous sporting venue on the planet, the “Mecca of Boxing”. The fledgling fighters of today have Taylor and Serrano to thank for this. Both may be nearing the end of their careers, Serrano at 36 and Taylor at 39, but their impact in the ring will forever be felt.

The Puerto Rican will no doubt feel at a loss after failing in her pursuit to beat Taylor for a third time. However, it’s crucial to reiterate that her place in history was never at stake. It takes two to tango, and by captivating the imagination so incredibly through their iconic trilogy, both Serrano and Taylor have earned immortality.