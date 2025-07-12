Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Fight updates, undercard and results from historic trilogy clash
Follow live as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time, returning to the scene of their first bout
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight one last time tonight, as they round out a historic boxing trilogy – one of the most important the sport has ever seen.
In 2022, in the biggest women’s fight of all time, Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican star at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, in November 2024, she repeated the result with another tight decision victory over Serrano – this time in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.
Taylor vs Serrano 2, thanks to its platform on Netflix, became the most-watched sporting event in US history with 55 million viewers. Now, the rivals return to Netflix and to Madison Square Garden, with Serrano, 36, aiming to finally get one over on Taylor, 39.
“The fact is I am 2-0 against her,” said Olympic champion Taylor, who defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano tonight, as she did in November. “Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts. I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team. The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her. I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”
And there will be a stacked undercard for two-weight undisputed champ Taylor and seven-weight queen Serrano. The likes of Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Shadasia Green are in action tonight.
Follow Taylor vs Serrano updates and undercard results live, below.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda
Round five
Miranda doesn’t like being kept at a fair distance. She looks at her corner for guidance on how to close the gap, before rushing in and trading shots with the champ.
Baumgardner once again ducks and weaves away while connecting to the body while she leaves. She’s in total control.
Round six
A wry smile on the face of Baumgardner as she bows to Miranda’s desire to make this fight more all-action, both throwing down as the crowd begin to boil.
A huge right hook from the champ just misses as Miranda snaps her head out of the way, and this fight goes on!
Will we get a finish?
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda
Round three
Miranda is really under the cosh here. She’s being picked apart by Baumgardner whose speed is proving very hard to handle.
The Spaniard responds with a big right hook of her own as she tries to grow into the fight, but it’s the champion who’s looking the more comfortable out there.
Round four
Miranda tries to ramp up the pressure by closing the distance, but gets punished getting out of the clinch as Baumgardner connects with a departing left.
Baumgardner is happy to manage her distance with the jab rather than rush into anything - but as she’s pushed into close-quarter combat again, she sends Miranda stumbling right a sharp hook!
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda
Round one
Very little to note from the first round as both suss each other out, trying to find their range.
Round two
That’s more like it! Baumgardner comes out with into catching Miranda with a right hook before following in with a sharp combination to secure an early knockdown!
Miranda is straight back up on her feet, having just been overwhelmed by the flurry, but she’s caught again with a stiff right to see out the round!
Strong start by the champ.
Co-main event time!
Before we get to Taylor vs Serrano 3, we’ve got an absolute belter for the undisputed super-featherweight titles!
American champion Alycia Baumgardner takes on the undefeated Jennifer Miranda, hoping to maintain her zero and take the hardware back to Cadiz.
Baumgardner is looking loose as she boogies her way down to the ring - can she retain her gold?
Scheduled for 10 rounds, this should be a corker!
Carnival atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden
This atmosphere was never not going to absolutely electric, was it?
Whether donning Irish or Puerto Rican flags, everyone is on their feet and having a sing song between fights.
When Serrano and Taylor hit the Garden, it’s going to be DEAFENING!
Countdown to Taylor vs Serrano 3
We’re less than 40 minutes away from the trilogy bout we’ve all been dreaming about!
Katie Taylor. Amanda Serrano. It’s a guaranteed barnburner.
Tens of millions of viewers, seven-figure paydays, and numerous world titles are just fragments of one of sport’s most important rivalries. Alex Pattle delves deeper into the duo that have transcended women’s boxing:
As important as Messi vs Ronaldo: How Taylor and Serrano changed a sport
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: What a moment for Shadasia Green
“I’m so sorry, this is 20 years, man - 20 years,” she says, weeping in the ring with her unified belts.
“I was 15 years old, and I wanted to box, and I started with this man right here. My mother told me no, told me to go to college, but told me that if I brought my degree back, I could pursue boxing.
“Twenty years later, we unified. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, with joy. These guys pushed me to my limit this camp. I got beat up every day in sparring and I know it was worth it because Savannah Marshall is f***ing phenomenal.”
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall fumes at the scorecards
Savannah Marshall is not taking that defeat lightly.
Fuming at the judges, she says: “Take nothing away from Shadasia, she was wonderful. I’ve never been hit like that before. Even with a point off, you’ve given me two rounds. How is that fair? All I wanted was a fair fight.”
MSG do not take her complaints well as boos ring around the arena.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
The scorecards are in...
Shadasia Green def. Savannah Marshall via split decision (96-93, 95-94, 93-96)
What a reaction. The local girl gets it done on the scorecards - it’s pandemonium in The Garden!
These two went to war.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round 10
As she has the entire fight, Green is happy to bide her time and pick powerful shots when she so pleases.
Marshall is looking for something special but she’s seriously tiring, with Green catching her with a big combo to send her on the retreat!
She has her on the ropes as Green finishes with a flurry, snapping her head backwards one time more for good measure.
