Crawford’s trainer reveals stance on potential Benavidez fight after Canelo win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre has rubbished claims that his fighter could face light heavyweight world champion David Benavidez next.

Crawford became the first man to reign as undisputed in a third weight class by defeating Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez by unanimous decision on Saturday night, and boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalshikh posted on Twitter shortly afterwards asking if Benavidez could cut back down to 168lbs as he teased a clash with Crawford.

Benavidez previously competed at super middleweight, twice reigning as the WBC world champion, and lost his belt outside of the ring on both occasions.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

That allowed Canelo to take possession of the title, and when a fight with Alvarez never transpired, the unbeaten Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight, where he is now the WBC champion.

Asked about facing Benavidez, McIntyre told Fighthype.com: “No, we ain’t doing that fight.

“No, we’re not going to vacate the belts. We’re just going to sit where we need to sit for a minute, and then get back in the gym, and do our thing.”

Instead, McIntyre wants his charge to switch off and relax after a gruelling training regimen, with ‘BoMac’ claiming Crawford took the best part of six months to prepare for his victory over Canelo.

“We’re going to get back in the gym, assess that,” continued BoMac.

“Right now I just want him to go on vacation, have some fun, spend time with his family, because we trained for probably half a year. A lot of time spent away from home, a lot of time spent away from family, so I just want him to get back home.”

Crawford’s activity has slowed in recent years, with the Omaha native fighting once per year since 2020.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who has traded words with Crawford in the past, was another name mentioned - and shot down by BoMac. “He don’t want that,” replied McIntyre when questioned about Ennis.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.