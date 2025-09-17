Terence Crawford urged to retire by world champion after Canelo masterclass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Terence Crawford’s closest boxing allies Shakur Stevenson has called upon his friend to retire, stating: “I think he did everything in the sport that he could do.”

‘Bud’ Crawford became the first man to reign as undisputed champion of three separate weight classes in the four-belt era with his victory over previous super middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last weekend.

Now a five-division champion, Crawford has been vague about his future after floating the idea of dropping down to 160lbs to chase a world title at a sixth separate weight.

But Stevenson, who was ringside and in Crawford’s dressing room for support, believes ‘Bud’ should call it a day.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the three-division champion shared: "I don't wanna see him fight, in my opinion. I think that it’s just a lot from training camps that wear and tear on his body.

“Me being his brother, I’ve got endless love for this guy, I don’t want to see (him fight again) - I think he did everything in the sport that he could do.

“I think there's nothing else that can be done. He made one of the best fighters of our generation look average. I think that’s a huge accomplishment. I think that it’s time to retire on a high horse."

Undisputed at super lightweight, welterweight, and super middleweight, Crawford will turn 38 at the end of September.

Asked if he felt Crawford would actually call it a day following his victory over Canelo, Stevenson continued: “Knowing Bud it’s hard to say.

“Bud is crazy. What he can do in the boxing ring is different, and in training camps, the hard work that he puts in that comes together on fight night. He can go and do different things. He doesn’t have to retire, but for me, I want to see (him retire).”

