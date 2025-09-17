The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Terence Crawford urged to retire by world champion after Canelo masterclass
Terence Crawford made history by defeating Canelo Alvarez and becoming undisputed in a third weight class. Close friend and fellow world champion Shakur Stevenson believes ‘Bud’ has achieved it all in boxing, and should call it a day.
One of Terence Crawford’s closest boxing allies Shakur Stevenson has called upon his friend to retire, stating: “I think he did everything in the sport that he could do.”
‘Bud’ Crawford became the first man to reign as undisputed champion of three separate weight classes in the four-belt era with his victory over previous super middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last weekend.
Now a five-division champion, Crawford has been vague about his future after floating the idea of dropping down to 160lbs to chase a world title at a sixth separate weight.
But Stevenson, who was ringside and in Crawford’s dressing room for support, believes ‘Bud’ should call it a day.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the three-division champion shared: "I don't wanna see him fight, in my opinion. I think that it’s just a lot from training camps that wear and tear on his body.
“Me being his brother, I’ve got endless love for this guy, I don’t want to see (him fight again) - I think he did everything in the sport that he could do.
“I think there's nothing else that can be done. He made one of the best fighters of our generation look average. I think that’s a huge accomplishment. I think that it’s time to retire on a high horse."
Undisputed at super lightweight, welterweight, and super middleweight, Crawford will turn 38 at the end of September.
Asked if he felt Crawford would actually call it a day following his victory over Canelo, Stevenson continued: “Knowing Bud it’s hard to say.
“Bud is crazy. What he can do in the boxing ring is different, and in training camps, the hard work that he puts in that comes together on fight night. He can go and do different things. He doesn’t have to retire, but for me, I want to see (him retire).”
