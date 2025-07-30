Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Brooks has died at the age of 71, the legendary boxing coach passing away following a battle with cancer.

Brooks is best known for his stint coaching former two-weight undisputed champion Evander Holyfield, while he also trained heavyweight great Mike Tyson.

Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed the news of Brooks’s passing on Tuesday (29 July).

DiBella wrote on X/Twitter: “Got more bad news a little while ago. It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed #boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer.

“Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. Shared many memorable nights with Tommy and his wife, Donna Duva, during the glory days of Main Events.

“My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam. This is now a real tough stretch of losing real #boxing people. It’s getting to me.”

Brooks won a national title in the US as an amateur boxer, before turning professional in 1977 and going 7-3.

Tommy Brooks (right) training Evander Holyfield in 1998 ( Getty Images )

However, he is better known for his ensuing coaching career, having worked with Holyfield in the 1990s and 2000s, and Tyson during the latter decade.

In fact, Brooks guided Holyfield to his two victories over “Iron Mike” – in 1996 and 1997 – before partnering with the latter as Tyson looked to rebuild.

Brooks coached Tyson up until 2002, parting ways with his fellow American after a defeat by Lennox Lewis.

Brooks also worked with brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, who are considered heavyweight greats in their own right.