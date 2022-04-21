Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury.

Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Tommy, who has been training with Tyson and fights on his half-brother’s undercard, told SunSport: “For me, this fight is a nice homecoming for Tyson, I don’t see it going past six rounds.

“I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay Wilder in my book, he’s going to try and he’s going to come and give it his best shot.

“But I just don’t think his best shot is good enough. Especially if Tyson comes into this fight how he’s been doing it in the gym, Dillian Whyte hasn’t got a prayer.”

Fury, 33, faces his first British opponent since 2014 when he stopped Derek Chisora, 38, in 10 rounds of their rematch. In three of his last five fights, Fury took on Wilder, drawing with the American in their first meeting in 2018 before stopping him in 2020 and last October.

Many boxing fans were hoping for a Battle of Britain clash between the “Gypsy King” and Anthony Joshua, which has been left up in the air following AJ’s defeat by Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk last September.

Joshua is set to rematch Usyk in July, with the Briton’s promoter Eddie Hearn – who also promotes Whyte – having told talkSPORT on Tuesday: “The fight’s all done, it’s all agreed.

“It’s 100 per cent Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, the rematch. We’re finalising the location at the moment, his team are in London this week so we’re gonna sit down with them.

“I think in two weeks’ time we’ll finalise the date. It will be July and hopefully AJ can become a three-time heavyweight world champion.”

Tommy claimed that Joshua, who defeated Whyte in 2015 with a seventh-round TKO, would provide his brother a much tougher challenge than what is to come this Saturday.

He said: “I think Joshua would present a bigger challenge, because I think Joshua’s more skilful than Whyte, I think he’s faster than Whyte.

“Whyte is just a heavyweight who can punch. If you ask me, Whyte hasn’t got quick feet, he’s not overly quick himself, he doesn’t really move his head a lot.

“Whyte is what he is and on this night, Whyte is just an opponent and I think he’s tailor-made for Tyson.”