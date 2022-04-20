The undercard for Tyson Fury’s title defence against Dillian Whyte has been revealed, with the WBC heavyweight champion’s half-brother Tommy set to be in action.

Fury defends his belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 23 April, in what is the “Gypsy King”’s first bout on home soil since 2018.

The unbeaten Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) last fought in October, finishing Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy and retain the WBC title, while Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last competed in March 2021 when he knocked out Alexander Povektin – avenging his own stoppage loss to the Russian in the process.

Fury, 33 and Whyte, 34, will main event at Wembley, and the undercard bouts taking place at the London venue have now been announced.

Full card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (vacant WBO International super-featherweight title)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (vacant WBC Silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light heavyweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michael Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae (super-featherweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Constantin Radoi (super-featherweight)

When will the fights start?

The first fight will begin at 6pm BST, with coverage starting from 7pm. The ring walks for the main event are expected to take place shortly after 10pm BST.

Where is the event taking place?

The bouts will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Around 94,000 fans are expected to fill the venue.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the event will air exclusively on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £24.95.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live at a cost of $69.99

What are the main-event odds?

Tyson Fury – 1/7

Dillian Whyte – 4/1

Draw – 25/1

How much will Fury and Whyte earn?

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his effort of approximately £30million, which beat the £23m put forward by Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Both were record bids in the entire history of boxing.

An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, though the split only relates to 90 per cent of the overall winning bid (£27m) – because the promoter must deposit the other 10 per cent.

As such, Fury will thus take home approximately £21.5m, while Whyte receives around £5.5m.

The winner will receive the 10 per cent deposit (£3m).

What are Fury and Whyte’s records?

Fury, 33, is unbeaten at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts), with a controversial split draw in his first fight with Deontay Wilder giving way to stoppage wins against the American in the “Gypsy King”’s two most recent bouts.

Whyte, 34, has a professional record of (28-2, 19 KOs). He last fought in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020.