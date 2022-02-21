Tommy Fury trying to fight Jake Paul on Fury vs Whyte undercard

Tommy Fury says he is aiming to get back in the ring on the undercard of brother Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte - and he wants to fight Jake Paul at the event.

The pair have been throwing trash talk at each other for over a year and they were slated to bout in December 2021. However, Fury withdrew due to injury leading Paul to rematch and defeat Tyron Woodley.

“I’d look to see the [Paul] fight happen by the back end of the year. I’m not really waiting around for it, he knows I’m ready to fight at all times,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“I’ve put that out there countless times, I’m not the issue here. If the man wanted to fight we’d have a rescheduled date by now.

“The ball’s in his court, I’m ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren] is still trying to reach out to him and stuff like that...

“I think I’m looking to get a run out on Tyson’s undercard next, that’s the plan moving forward. Then we’ll try set that fight up back end of the year.”

And while Fury is insinuating that Paul is ducking him, after Fury withdrew from their fight Paul accused the Love Island star of being scared.

He told ESPN: “I tried to fight Tommy Fury, yeah. I tried to fight Tommy Fury and he backed out due to a rib injury. Undefeated, young prospect. He comes from the Fury family, his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world.

“I tried to fight him and he got scared. He backed out of the fight. He’s undefeated, I don’t care. Just because someone’s a ‘professional boxer’ doesn’t mean they can fight. I’m taking down all these guys.”