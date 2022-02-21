Tommy Fury trying to fight Jake Paul on Fury vs Whyte undercard
Fury and Paul have been slated to fight previously but the Love Island star had to withdraw with injury
Tommy Fury says he is aiming to get back in the ring on the undercard of brother Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte - and he wants to fight Jake Paul at the event.
The pair have been throwing trash talk at each other for over a year and they were slated to bout in December 2021. However, Fury withdrew due to injury leading Paul to rematch and defeat Tyron Woodley.
“I’d look to see the [Paul] fight happen by the back end of the year. I’m not really waiting around for it, he knows I’m ready to fight at all times,” Fury told Sky Sports.
“I’ve put that out there countless times, I’m not the issue here. If the man wanted to fight we’d have a rescheduled date by now.
“The ball’s in his court, I’m ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren] is still trying to reach out to him and stuff like that...
“I think I’m looking to get a run out on Tyson’s undercard next, that’s the plan moving forward. Then we’ll try set that fight up back end of the year.”
And while Fury is insinuating that Paul is ducking him, after Fury withdrew from their fight Paul accused the Love Island star of being scared.
He told ESPN: “I tried to fight Tommy Fury, yeah. I tried to fight Tommy Fury and he backed out due to a rib injury. Undefeated, young prospect. He comes from the Fury family, his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world.
“I tried to fight him and he got scared. He backed out of the fight. He’s undefeated, I don’t care. Just because someone’s a ‘professional boxer’ doesn’t mean they can fight. I’m taking down all these guys.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies