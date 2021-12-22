Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.

Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.

Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.

And Fury told Unibet Lowdown: “I think it’s a bad place you’re in when the commentator says, ‘It’s getting pretty hard to watch now,’ and joking, ‘Who won that round? Nobody.’

“That went on for more than half the fight. It was very upsetting for me to sit there and watch it. I know if I’d have been in there, it wouldn’t have been going no six rounds.

“The first four or five rounds the guy didn’t throw a punch, they were just wrestling each other. That was meant to be my night, meant to be my time.”

While promoter Frank Warren says a fit Fury is a “different proposition” for undefeated fighter Paul.

“We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022,” Warren told Sky Sports. “Jake said that Tommy Fury was ‘lucky’ he wasn’t in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

“A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley.”