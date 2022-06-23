Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul claim he’s pulling out of rescheduled fight

Tommy Fury has dismissed Jake Paul’s claims that he is pulling out of their rescheduled fight and vowed to lay his rival “flat on the canvas”.

The pair have feuded over the last year but after their initial date in December was cancelled due to Fury suffering from injury and illness, the fight looks poised to go ahead on August.

Paul and Amanda Serrano have confirmed they will fight on 6 August, but the YouTube star cast doubt on Fury’s appearance with an accusation he was due to pull out again.

Paul said: “Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

“We’ve given you everything you asked for — $2 million purse, VADA testing, tampons. You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity again.”

But Fury, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, appeared to squash any chance of a second cancellation by simply responding: “See you August 6th pal.”

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

Paul added in his tirade on social media: “What’s the excuse? ‘Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight.’”

“Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years. You’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal. He’s not allowed in.

“When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson [Fury] or your dad were there with you in your U.S. debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you? That doesn’t make any f****** sense.

“You’re scared. You claim you’re a professional boxer but you don’t want to make the fight with me? Who you’ve talked so much s*** about? Who you say you will spark? Who you say I’m nothing compared to you?

Tommy Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer (Getty Images)

“Where’s all that s*** talk now, Tommy? You’re a f******atypical professional boxer who doesn’t want to actually make this fight f****** happen.

“This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and you’re fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can’t believe how f****** stupid you are. F****** idiot.”

Fury is adamant he will outclass Paul, who has taken to boxing late in life, adding: “The fight is on. August 6th.

“Forget a team or any other bull****. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas.

“Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk – who needs who?”