Tommy Fury has insisted he is ‘confident’ that his fight with Jake Paul will go ahead, despite the YouTube star’s claim that he is seeking a new opponent.

Fury and Paul are scheduled to box one another at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 6 August, but the bout has seemed at risk of falling through since last week, when Fury was stopped at London’s Heathrow airport while trying to reach the US.

Briton Fury was attempting to travel to a pre-fight press conference for his contest against Paul, six months after the pair were initially set to square off. Their planned December bout collapsed when Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – withdrew while citing injury and illness, and Paul claimed on Wednesday that the fight has once again fallen through.

“Fury’s received a termination notice,” the American tweeted. “MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.”

Fury, 23, has now made a public statement for the first time since revealing his travel issues, declaring that he is determined to fight Paul, 25, ‘in a neutral country that both parties can enter’.

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA,” Fury wrote in an Instagram story.

“This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place any where.”

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each man he has fought. Fury, meanwhile, is 8-0 with four knockout wins.

Paul last competed in December, stopping Tyron Woodley when the former UFC champion stepped in for Fury in Tampa. Paul had previously outpointed Woodley in August.

Meanwhile, Fury last boxed in April, beating Daniel Bocianski via decision on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.