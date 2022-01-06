Tommy Fury has said he did not intend to change his name if he lost to Jake Paul in the pair’s cancelled boxing match.

Fury was forced to withdraw from the bout, which was set to go ahead last month, on short notice due to a chest infection and broken rib.

YouTube star Paul instead fought Tyron Woodley, beating the former UFC champion via knockout for his second victory over the 39-year-old in four months.

The contract for Paul’s original contest against Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, dictated that the YouTuber would have to pay his opponent a $500,000 bonus if the Briton won.

Meanwhile, Fury would have to change his name to Tommy Fumbles for a year if he had lost to the American.

“It was like looking at a child’s contract, but I said: ‘Okay, no problem,’” Fury told MMA Fighting.

“Put the half a million in an account so that when I win [it’s] straight over, no games.

“But did he want to do it? No, so I thought: ‘Hold on a minute, if you’re not doing this, you think I’m gonna change my name?’ Not that it would have happened anyway, but business is business.

“I would have done that no problem, because I ain’t losing this fight. I’ll just take another half a million off you.

“Jake Paul says a lot of things for the public. He said [he’d pay $500,000] just to get the public going, but when behind closed doors between managements I was game for it and said put the money up in an account, he didn’t want to do it.”

Fury, 22, has been calling for his bout with Paul to be rescheduled, though the 24-year-old’s focus seems to now be on a UFC venture.

Paul has outlined a list of demands to UFC president Dana White, saying he will immediately retire from boxing to fight under mixed martial arts rules if the 52-year-old agrees.