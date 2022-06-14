Tommy Fury ‘in negotiations’ to fight Jake Paul at last, says John Fury

Tommy Fury is ‘in negotiations’ to fight Jake Paul at last, according to John Fury, after the pair’s December bout fell through.

Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer, while YouTube star Paul is 5-0.

Fury, 23, last fought in April on the undercard of his half-brother’s victory over Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium. The former Love Island contestant defeated Daniel Bocianski via decision, while Paul’s last outing saw him knock out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December.

Woodley, whom Paul previously outpointed last August, was stepping in for Fury, who withdrew from his scheduled clash with Paul while citing injury and illness.

American Paul has now announced that he will next compete on 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, though the 25-year-old has not yet named an opponent for that contest.

“We’re looking at the Jake Paul situation, but there’s a long way to go with it,” Fury’s father and coach John told Metro via Freebets.com.

“That’s still in negotiation and up in the air, the lawyers are dealing with it as we speak. If not August for Tommy’s next fight, it’ll be September because we’re busy ourselves up until then.

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m not interested in what Jake Paul does unless we’re fighting him, but he’s good for boxing. He’s bringing new eyes and he’s making a lot of noise.

“We’re trying our best to get the fight with Tommy over the line, but there are a couple of major factors we’re trying to get ironed out and if we can, we’ll do it; and if we can’t, it’ll be someone else.

“Whoever’s out there and it’s sensible, we’ll get it on.”

Paul has knocked out each man he has fought, having stopped former UFC star Ben Askren prior to his victories over Woodley.

Askren, a friend of Woodley, held titles in other mixed matial arts promotions before debuting in the UFC in 2019.