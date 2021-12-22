Tommy Fury ‘a very different proposition’ for Jake Paul, Frank Warren claims

Warren also said a fight between the pair could be rearranged for early 2022

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:13
Promoter Frank Warren says a fit Tommy Fury is a “different proposition” for undefeated fighter Jake Paul.

Fury and Paul were due to fight earlier this month but the British star had to withdraw with illness. Tyron Woodley replaced Fury and was knocked out in the sixth round by YouTuber Paul.

This adds to Paul’s unbeaten record but the 24-year-old is yet to fight a professional boxer, which is where the edge could be in Fury’s favour.

“We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022,” Warren told Sky Sports. “Jake said that Tommy Fury was ‘lucky’ he wasn’t in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

“A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley.”

But despite Warren saying they are looking to rearrange the clash, Paul himself hasn’t committed to boxing the 22-year-old as he wants a break.

“I don’t really know what’s next on the roadmap. I’ve done it all, I’ve accomplished what I want to accomplish. I need to take a break, I’ve been going at this non-stop for a year-and-a-half and it’s a lot.

“I’m exhausted, I need to spend time with my family at Christmas and go on a vacation, I haven’t gone on a vacation since I was 18 years old. I told myself, ‘Not until you feel like you’ve got to a place in life where you deserve a vacation,’ and I deserve it now.

“I’m going to go on my first real vacation where there’s no obligations, because I’ve gone on vacations where I have to film it, vlog it, do interviews and wake up at a certain time to work out. I’m going on a real vacation and doing backflips into the water – I’ll come back whenever I feel like it.”

