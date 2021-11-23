Tommy Fury will set his sights on fighting Logan Paul if he beats younger brother Jake next month, his father has revealed.

The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, takes on YouTube star Jake Paul in Florida on 18 December.

And if Tommy comes through that grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout.

He told Rob Moore on YouTube: “If he’s on his game, Tommy, and he’s firing on all four cylinders. Easy night’s work, easy money and the winner goes on to bigger and better things.

“We’ll get the brother out the game as well, then we’ll start looking at conventional titles for him. A brother is gonna wanna redeem another brother, isn’t he?

“When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he? But I don’t think so because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”

Both Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are undefeated as professionals as they prepare to face off against one another in Tampa.

But YouTube star KSI, who beat Logan Paul in 2019, believes Fury may crumble under the pressure when he steps in against Jake Paul.

“I see Tommy losing, you know why? I see him s*****g himself on the big stage,” said the 28-year-old internet sensation.

“I think that’s it, he knows you’ve got everything, you’re ready, you could f*** him up, but will you be able to act on the night? And he’s just not sure.”