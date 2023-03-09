Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tommy Fury says he was ‘heckled in public every day’ before Jake Paul fight

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, beat the YouTube star on points last month

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 09 March 2023 17:18
Comments
Moment Molly-Mae finds out boyfriend Tommy Fury won boxing match

Tommy Fury has said he was ‘heckled in public every day’ before his victory over Jake Paul.

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, beat the YouTube star on points last month in a long-awaited boxing match. The Briton remained unbeaten with the win, while American Paul suffered his first career defeat.

In the ring after the fight, Fury, 23, broke down in tears while revealing the pressure he had felt in the build-up. And speaking on Thursday (9 March), the former Love Island contestant reiterated the mental challenge of preparing to face Paul, 26.

“The fight was pretty much the easy part, believe it or not,” Fury said on Loose Women. “It was just the build-up – three years of constantly getting heckled at in public, going out with your Missus. ‘You’re gonna lose to this guy.’

“It would be every day. This fight was meant to happen twice before. I supposedly backed out twice, I was supposedly running scared and didn’t want to fight.

Recommended

“Coming through [on fight night] just proved everyone wrong.”

Fury was a split-decision winner against Paul in Saudi Arabia, with a rematch expected to take place later this year.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in