Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.

Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.

The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO.

Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather faces Deji.

Bamba, 33, has a professional record of 5-2, having achieved four of his wins via KO/TKO and suffered one of his losses by the same means. The American last competed on 8 September, stopping Francisco Morelos in the second round.

Only two of Bamba’s opponents have entered their fights with the 33-year-old with winning records, while just two of Fury’s opponents have had winning records ahead of their clashes with the Briton.

Fury was due to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in New York City in August but was unable to compete due to travel issues that prevented him from entering the US.

Fury was previously scheduled to box Paul, 25, last December but withdrew from the planned bout with the American while citing injury and illness.