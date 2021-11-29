Tyron Woodley hits out at Jake Paul for avoiding rematch

Tyron Woodley has slammed Jake Paul for failing to keep his promise of a rematch following their fight back in August.

The former UFC world champion lost a split decision to the YouTuber in August but declared his intention to fight Paul again in the immediate aftermath.

And 24-year-old Paul insisted he would agree to a second bout if Woodley got a tattoo which read ‘I love Jake Paul’.

The MMA fighter accepted the stipulation, inking his middle finger with the requested phrase. But Paul did not meet his end of the bargain, claiming back in September that he is ‘leaving Tyron in the past’.

Paul is now facing Tommy Fury in Florida on 18 December and Woodley has hit out at the internet sensation for refusing a second fight.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, he said: “Jake Paul is a b***h. He didn’t want to fight, like, ‘You did it too late.’ No, you just didn’t want to fight, and they gave you a way out, and you took it and ran. It’s like a little kid in a playground, ‘Na, na, na, na, na,’ when they know they didn’t really win.

“Most people that watched the fight felt like I won the fight. I really didn’t walk away a loser in the fight. My ceiling doesn’t look different right now.”

Paul’s win over Woodley took his professional record to 4-0 following wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

But his upcoming bout against Fury will be the first time he has faced someone with more boxing experience than him. Fury is 7-0 as a pro and also world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother.