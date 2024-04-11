Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has claimed he has not paid close attention to Anthony Joshua’s work under Ben Davison, since Fury’s former coach began training “AJ” last year.

Davison coached Fury from 2017 until 2019 and was in the “Gypsy King”’s corner for his famous draw with Deontay Wilder, before the pair split ahead of Fury vs Wilder 2.

Fury, 35, partnered with Sugarhill Steward for that rematch, which he won via TKO, and the pair have remained together since. They are currently preparing to face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 18 May, with the winner set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Meanwhile, Davison became Joshua’s latest coach last year, after “AJ” fought twice under Derrick James following a single bout under Robert Garcia. Davison joined Joshua ahead of the 34-year-old’s TKO of Otto Wallin in December, and he oversaw the demolition of Francis Ngannou in March.

Asked on Wednesday (10 April) about Joshua and Davison’s partnership, Fury said per Talksport: “I don’t know, it’s not like [Joshua] is my boyfriend, is it? Like I’m studying him every night, like: ‘Oh, my god. I like your muscles, man.’

“I’ve got my own wife and kids to look after, not focus on other men’s careers.”

The Briton also played down the idea that there is a grudge between him and compatriot Joshua, saying: “What, because I called him a sausage? Has he ever said anything bad to me that’s personal, or me to him?

Centre: Fury with Davison during their time working together; inset: Joshua ( Getty )

“If he was here now, we’d go for a beer and a jam sandwich, or I’d take him out for fish and chips. I’d take him back to my house to meet my kids and take a picture.

“What, you think there’s bad blood between two boxers? Behave yourself.”

Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf state’s recent boxing endeavours, has expressed a desire to make Fury vs Joshua after the former has fought Usyk.

Fury and Usyk each have a rematch clause, meaning they could fight twice this year; similarly, Al-Sheikh’s plan is for Fury to fight Joshua twice – once in Saudi Arabia and once in the UK.