Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight could be decided by six judges after a drastic new scoring system was suggested.

That is if World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has his way, with the Mexican keen to double the usual allocation of three judges for the 18 May bout.

Motivated by the controversial decision in the draw between his organization’s featherweight champion Rey Vargas and Nick Ball, with the Briton denied victory despite scoring knockdowns in the eighth and 11th rounds on the undercard of Anthony Joshua against Francis Ngannou.

“What we saw last week in Saudi Arabia was another example of how fragile officiating worldwide continues to be,” Sulaiman told Boxing Scene.

“We saw one judge have it one way big and another judge having the other guy winning. Controversy like that in the Fury-Usyk fight will kill boxing.”

And Sulaiman has decided to apply for an emergency petition to gain the support of the WBO, WBA and IBF, in addition to the Fury, Usyk and the fighters’ promoters to sanction a six-judge panel.

Sulaiman’s idea is that six judges will further reduce the effect of a bad scorecard or two and confirm the rightful winner.

The idea is thought to be a long shot, however, and Sulaiman concedes it will be met with “lots of resistance,” but he hopes it could be utilised for a “major, major fight”.

“Fights, especially those at this highest level, deserve this and so I’m putting forward this proposal now to all sanctioning bodies, promoters and fighters,” Sulaiman added. “It has to be something we all agree on.”