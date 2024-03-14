Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New footage shows Anthony Joshua practising exact punch that knocked out Francis Ngannou

‘AJ’ dropped the ex-UFC champion three times with a right cross, and while the punch is common, the Briton’s conviction in the strike stood out

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 14 March 2024 11:29
Comments
Close
Mike Tyson shows off speed and power while preparing for Jake Paul fight

New footage has shown Anthony Joshua practising the exact punch that knocked out Francis Ngannou last week, when the Briton ran through the ex-UFC heavyweight champion in Saudi Arabia.

“AJ” dropped Ngannou three times on Friday (8 March), with the final knockdown leaving the Cameroonian out cold on the canvas.

Each knockdown came courtesy of a right cross from Joshua, 34, and Dazn has now shared footage of the former two-time unified champion practising that punch in his locker room before the fight.

While the punch is a common one, Joshua’s conviction in the strike stood out in the ring, and that same execution is visible in the backstage video of AJ’s warm-up.

Recommended

Joshua’s second-round stoppage of Ngannou, 37, made it four wins in a row for the Briton, who outpointed Jermaine Franklin in April before stopping Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin in August and December respectively.

Before those wins, Joshua suffered back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who will box WBC champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh on 18 May. The victor of that bout will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Joshua may be in line to face the winner, although Fury has claimed that a rematch clause will see him box Usyk twice in 2024. A rematch between Fury and the Ukrainian would leave the IBF title vacant, and in such a scenario, Joshua could fight Filip Hrgovic for that belt.

Ngannou has only boxed twice, having made his debut in the sport against Fury in October. The Cameroonian dropped the Briton before losing a controversial decision.

Ngannou left the UFC in early 2023 before signing with the Professional Fighters League, with whom he is expected to resume his mixed martial arts career this year. The “Predator” last fought in MMA in January 2022, retaining the UFC heavyweight title, which he later vacated upon leaving the promotion.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in