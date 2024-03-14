Jump to content

Mike Tyson shows off power and speed as training for Jake Paul fight begins

The former heavyweight champion will be 58 when he boxes YouTube star Paul, 27, in July

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 14 March 2024 11:06
Mike Tyson shows off speed and power while preparing for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has said “the fun has just begun” while posting footage of himself training to box Jake Paul.

Tyson will be 58 when he fights YouTube star Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium on 20 July, and some fans have expressed concerns for the former heavyweight champion’s health.

Others, however, have backed Tyson to beat Paul, with their confidence boosted by “Iron Mike”’s latest training video on Instagram.

Tyson can be seen smashing pads, showing off his power and speed, before saying: “It’s day one, and the fun has just begun.”

It is not yet clear whether Tyson vs Paul will be a professional or exhibition bout, or how many rounds will be scheduled. In any case, commenters were quick to express confidence in Tyson, with one writing: “If Tyson doesn’t win by KO it’s rigged. In no universe does Jake Paul survive.”

One user wrote, “Mike at only 10% should easily win… IF not rigged as usual,” while another echoed the sentiment, saying: “If Jake win this fight it [is] rigged.”

Paul last fought in February, stopping pro boxer Ryan Bourland in round one to improve his record to 9-1. Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Since retiring as a pro in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.

Paul vs Tyson will stream live on Netflix.

