Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal rematch to take place in boxing ring in June

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will fight each other in the boxing ring on 1 June, nearly five years after their UFC clash.

Masvidal beat Diaz via doctor stoppage in November 2019, with many fans craving a rematch in the UFC. However, the American fighters did not cross paths before either man’s UFC spell ended.

Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts after losing to Gilbert Burns in April 2023, and Diaz fought out his UFC contract by submitting Tony Ferguson in September 2022.

A rematch between the pair had been rumoured to take place in the boxing ring for some time, with 38-year-old Diaz making his debut in the sport in August, when he was outpointed by YouTube star Jake Paul.

Now Diaz is set to return to boxing for a rematch with Masvidal, 39, who is competing in the sport for the first time since 2005. On his debut, “Gamebred” won a majority decision against Joseph Benjamin.

The news of Diaz and Masvidal’s rematch was first reported by Ariel Helwani on Wednesday (13 March).

Per Helwani, Diaz will box Masvidal at the Kia Forum in California on 1 June, in a 10-round light-heavyweight contest. The event will be presented by Fanmio PPV, which put on Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with Logan Paul in 2021.