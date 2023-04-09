Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from UFC on Saturday night (8 April), following a defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

“I love everybody here, thank you everybody for watching,” the fighter told his hometown crowd in Miami.

“This is where I started my career, it’s been a long 20 years.”

Masvidal added he hopes he “inspired” people to fight for their dreams with his impressive career, which saw him twice challenge for the welterweight title and also hold the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.