UFC drug-testing database reveals surprising Conor McGregor statistic

The UFC’s new anti-doping database shows that Conor McGregor is by far the most tested athlete on the promotion’s roster in 2024.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight defeat by Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is believed to be back to full health and has expressed his desire to compete during International Fight Week in late June.

However, UFC president Dana White has been coy about McGregor’s return to the Octagon, despite a fight with Michael Chandler being announced over a year ago.

In October, the UFC announced the end of its partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, revealing that it would team up with Drug Free Sport International – starting in January.

And in the latest update to the UFC’s anti-doping database, McGregor is listed as having been tested five times in 2024. That is more than any other athlete on record, with every other fighter listed as having been tested once or – in a handful of cases – twice.

Among the athletes tested twice are Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Du Plessis beat Strickland for the middleweight title in January, before Topuria defeated Volkanovski to win the men’s featherweight belt in February.

This week, McGregor is promoting his acting debut in Road House, a remake of the 1989 action film. The Amazon Prime remake also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and was directed by Doug Liman.