Michael Chandler offers contract update after Conor McGregor’s fight claim

Michael Chandler has said he is yet to sign a contract for a UFC bout with Conor McGregor, after the latter claimed that the pair will fight on 29 June.

In a video posted on social media on New Year’s Eve, McGregor said he will face Chandler at 185lbs, headlining International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The contest was initially announced in February 2023, though no date or weight class was given at the time.

Eleven months on, McGregor debunked rumours that he would fight Chandler at UFC 300 in April, taking to social media with the 29 June date and Chandler has now responded.

The American, 37, told ESPN on Friday (5 January): “Obviously the UFC is doing it how they are doing it. We all know it’s never 100 percent officially confirmed until we actually step in the Octagon, but before that: [It’s only official] when the UFC comes out with it. My team has been in touch with the UFC, 29 June is what I’m preparing for.

“I’m leaving my family here in the next couple of weeks to head down to Florida to get into fight camp – the fight camp that has been looming now for a year. I’ll do a week or so in January, a week or so in February, a week or so in March, then all of April, May and June, I’m there in Florida.

“I have 100 percent confidence that I’m fighting Conor McGregor on 29 June; 29 June, we take this dude’s head off. With that being said, it’s a crazy sport. Injuries and sicknesses happen. The fight isn’t actually happening until both of us are in the cage. One thing I will give [McGregor] credit for: Go back, his entire career, when he says he’s going to be at a fight, has he ever pulled out of a fight? It’s always been someone else that’s pulled out of a fight.

“I’ve done a very good job of... I’m not gonna call up Dana [White, UFC president] or Hunter [Campbell, UFC chief business officer] every week and say, ‘Hey, any update?’ They know that I’m staying ready and doing my job, and that I’m also focused on not just fighting; luckily for them, I don’t have to call for a paycheque every three months, because I’m doing things outside of just fighting in a cage for a living. I’ve had a very fruitful year.”

McGregor posted a video to social media on 31 January, announcing the date of his fight with Chandler (@TheNotoriousMMA)

Before posting his New Year’s Eve video, McGregor had teased that he would reveal his comeback opponent and date on New Year’s Day, having suggested in recent months that he could face someone other than Chandler.

Chandler, when asked whether he knew what the Irishman would say in his video, said: “I had an idea, but you never quite know. Is it gonna be another troll job? Is it gonna be another ‘Conor as the centre of attention’ deal? Is it gonna be silence? What tactic is he gonna use again to keep everybody on the edge of their seats, not just me?

“He’s done a lot of things over the last year or so that were directly intended for me and my team to hear, that everybody ran with. I have a way of doing things. Obviously keeping quiet is one of them, not letting things bother me is one of them.”

Chandler was also asked about McGregor’s claim that the bout will take place at middleweight. McGregor, 35, is a former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion, who has also fought at welterweight, while Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

McGregor facing off with Michael Chandler in March 2023 (@TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter)

“Ultimately, I’m 50/50 on it,” Chandler said. “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care whether he wants to fight at 185lbs, 170, 205 – whatever it may be. You’ve got to remember, he doesn’t want to fight at 155 because he wants everybody to believe he’s bigger than he is. In his mind, he can’t fight at 170 because I called him out at 170 – therefore I’m not doing as I’m told, he’s doing what I said.

“So, he had to say 185. I’m able to fluctuate my weight, I don’t need to bulk up to make 185; it would be easy and fun to make.”

International Fight Week is expected to lead up to UFC 302 or 303 on 29 June, with UFC 300 scheduled for 13 April and no further pay-per-view events having been announced.

Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier via submission. McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Poirier. Six months earlier, Poirier knocked out McGregor to avenge a 2014 defeat by the Irishman.