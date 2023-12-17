UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening next year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is upon us. Fans will hope for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing month, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler is still up in the air, the first three pay-per-view of the year will see title contests involving the controversial Sean Strickland, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, and superstar Sean O’Malley.

Strickland produced an all-time great upset to win the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya in 2023, and he will defend the belt for the first time when he faces Dricus Du Plessis in January. Then, Volkanovski puts his gold on the line against rising contender Ilia Topuria in February. In March, O’Malley will defend his bantamweight belt in a rematch with the only man to beat him, Marlon “Chito” Vera, before UFC 300 rolls around in April.

Elsewhere, the vacant women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva in January, and there are plenty more great fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 13 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Magomed Anakalaev is held back after a controversial end to his first fight with Johnny Walker (AFP via Getty Images)

Main card

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 (light-heavyweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez (lightweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Ricky Simon vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)

Bassil Hafez vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Marcus McGhee vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Yana Santos vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight)

Gabriel Santos vs Westin Wilson (featherweight)

Felipe Bunes vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Saturday 20 January – UFC 297 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

A tearful Sean Strickland was crowned UFC middleweight champion in September (Getty Images)

Sean Strickland (C) vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight title)

Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva (vacant women’s bantamweight title)

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic 2 (light-heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)

Neil Magny vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)

Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson (welterweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick (flyweight)

Saturday 3 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

UFC middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (Getty Images)

Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Molly McCann vs Diana Belbita (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 10 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Saturday 17 February – UFC 298 – Honda Center, Anaheim, US

Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his stoppage victory over Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Saturday 9 March – UFC 299 – Kaseya Center, Miami, US

Sean O’Malley celebrates his second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling (Getty Images)

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Marlon “Chito” Vera 2 (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs Michael “Venom” Page (welterweight)

