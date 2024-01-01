Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor took to social media on New Year’s Eve to claim that he will fight Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout on 29 June.

It was originally announced in February that McGregor would face Chandler at a later date in 2023, in the Irishman’s first bout since he suffered a broken leg in July 2021. However, the fight has still not taken place, with McGregor since suggesting that he could even face a different opponent upon his UFC comeback.

On Sunday (31 December), however, the former champion seemingly confirmed that he will fight Chandler next, while claiming that the bout will take place at middleweight and in Las Vegas. The UFC is yet to confirm the bout.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all,” said McGregor, 35, in a video on X. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

“The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, on 29 June. And the opponent: Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr Chandler: 185lbs.”

McGregor previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously as the first dual-weight champion in the promotion’s history. American Chandler, meanwhile, is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

In McGregor’s last fight, he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, six months after the American beat him via knockout. Chandler, 37, also fought Poirier in his most recent bout, losing by submission in November 2022.