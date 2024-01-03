Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dustin Poirier has ruled out a bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 300, as he continues to target a place on the historic fight card in April.

Poirier has expressed his desire to compete at UFC 300, which is due to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 13 April, but he has dismissed the suggestion that he could face Diaz – whom he was first set to fight in 2018.

A user on X asked Poirier, “Champ- are you gonna face Nate on the UFC 300 card?? It’s January- Give us a name!” to which the 34-year-old replied: “No it ain’t happening.”

Poirier vs Diaz fell through in late 2018 when the former suffered an injury, and Diaz – who had not competed in the UFC since 2016 – did not return to the Octagon until August 2019. Diaz won his return fight against Anthony Pettis before losing to Jorge Masvidal three months later.

Diaz then lost to Leon Edwards in 2021 but fought out his UFC contract by facing Tony Ferguson in 2022, winning via submission. The 38-year-old has since fought just once, losing a boxing match against Jake Paul on points last August. However, Diaz has been linked with a return to the UFC.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, last fought in July, losing to Justin Gaethje courtesy of a brutal head kick. Gaethje also previously held the interim belt at 155lbs.

Diaz predominantly competed at lightweight and welterweight in the UFC, famously fighting Conor McGregor twice in the latter division in 2016. The American submitted McGregor in their first bout before losing their rematch via decision.

Poirier, also American, has fought McGregor three times, losing to the Irishman by knockout in a 2014 featherweight contest but reversing that result at lightweight in 2021. In their trilogy bout in the same division, also in 2021, McGregor suffered a broken leg.