Dana White responds to Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey UFC 300 rumours

Dana White has ruled out a return to the UFC from Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey at next year’s UFC 300.

The much-anticipated event is set to be held in April 2024, with speculation continuing over the make-up of what is likely to be a star-studded card.

Rumours had connected Lesnar and Rousey, two former stars of mixed martial arts, with a possible return to UFC action.

Neither has fought for White’s organisation since 2016, instead focussing on careers in professional wrestling with WWE.

But while suggesting he maintains a good relationship with both Lesnar and Rousey, White has quashed talk that a comeback could be on the cards.

“I get why everybody asks,” said White, president and chief executive of the UFC. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.

“I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar. It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend.

“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey. She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around badass for UFC.

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion (Getty Images)

“I’m focused on [UFC 295 at] Madison Square Garden. But no, they’re not coming back.”

Former heavyweight champion Lesnar fought at both UFC 100 in 2010 and UFC 200 in 2016.

Rousey, meanwhile, was the first inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

While neither is set to appear at UFC 300, another of the sport’s most famous faces could feature.

Conor McGregor is moving closer to a return after more than two years out of competition and would appear a contender to headline the card.