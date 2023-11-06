Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The light-heavyweight title and interim heavyweight belt will be on the line at UFC 295 this weekend, after a shake-up to the card at Madison Square Garden.

The original main event pitted heavyweight champion Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones led to the cancellation of that bout. It also led to the announcement of Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich, with the Briton and Russian now squaring off for the interim title on Saturday.

That is the new co-main event, while the initial co-main event has been elevated to headline status, as Jiri Prochazka fights Alex Pereira for the vacant light-heavyweight belt.

Prochazka, the UFC’s first ever Czech champion, had to relinquish the title due to injury in 2022, and he will bid to regain it here. Meanwhile, Pereira is going for two-weight-champion status, having held the middleweight title from November 2022 until this April.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 295?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 11 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Prochazka – 11/10; Pereira – 13/20

Pavlovich – 10/11; Aspinall – 10/11

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka fights for the now-vacant belt in the main event (Getty Images)

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev (lightweight)

Nadim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers (featherweight)