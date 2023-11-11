Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1699743994

UFC 295 LIVE: Prochazka vs Pereira and Aspinall vs Pavlovich – fight updates and results tonight

Follow live updates as the vacant light-heavyweight title and interim heavyweight belt are contested at Madison Square Garden

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 11 November 2023 23:06
Comments
UFC champion Alex Volkanovski opens up on mental health after loss

UFC 295 will culminate in two title fights tonight as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for the vacant light-heavyweight belt, after Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim gold at heavyweight.

Prochazka relinquished the light-heavyweight title in 2022 after suffering an injury, and his successor Jamahal Hill succumbed to the same fate earlier this year. As such, the belt is vacant again, and Prochazka will bid to regain it from Pereira, who held the middleweight title from late 2022 until this spring.

In the co-main event, Aspinall goes up against Pavlovich in a meeting of quick finishers, as the heavyweights fight on short notice. The original main event of UFC 295 pitted heavyweight champ Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Aspinall vs Pavlovich.

Britain’s Aspinall has sealed all of his UFC wins in the first two rounds, while Pavlovich has earned all of his UFC victories in the opening frame.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 295 main card and prelims, below.

1699743922

UFC 295 LIVE: Prelim and main-card timings tonight

The early prelims have just begun, with the regular prelims due at 1am GMT (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

Our round-by-round fight updates will begin at 1am GMT, when the regular prelims begin. At that point, we’ll also provide a round-up of the early prelim results!

What time does UFC 295 start tonight?

All you need to know as two title fights top the card at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Alex Pattle11 November 2023 23:05
1699739498

UFC 295 LIVE

UFC 295 will culminate in two title fights tonight as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for the vacant light-heavyweight belt, after Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim gold at heavyweight.

Prochazka relinquished the light-heavyweight title in 2022 after suffering an injury, and his successor Jamahal Hill succumbed to the same fate earlier this year. As such, the belt is vacant again, and Prochazka will bid to regain it from Pereira, who held the middleweight title from late 2022 until this spring.

In the co-main event, Aspinall goes up against Pavlovich in a meeting of quick finishers, as the heavyweights fight on short notice. The original main event of UFC 295 pitted heavyweight champ Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Aspinall vs Pavlovich.

Britain’s Aspinall has sealed all of his UFC wins in the first two rounds, while Pavlovich has earned all of his UFC victories in the opening frame.

Alex Pattle11 November 2023 21:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in