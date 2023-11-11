UFC 295 LIVE: Prochazka vs Pereira and Aspinall vs Pavlovich – fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates as the vacant light-heavyweight title and interim heavyweight belt are contested at Madison Square Garden
UFC 295 will culminate in two title fights tonight as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for the vacant light-heavyweight belt, after Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim gold at heavyweight.
Prochazka relinquished the light-heavyweight title in 2022 after suffering an injury, and his successor Jamahal Hill succumbed to the same fate earlier this year. As such, the belt is vacant again, and Prochazka will bid to regain it from Pereira, who held the middleweight title from late 2022 until this spring.
In the co-main event, Aspinall goes up against Pavlovich in a meeting of quick finishers, as the heavyweights fight on short notice. The original main event of UFC 295 pitted heavyweight champ Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Aspinall vs Pavlovich.
Britain’s Aspinall has sealed all of his UFC wins in the first two rounds, while Pavlovich has earned all of his UFC victories in the opening frame.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 295 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 295 LIVE: Prelim and main-card timings tonight
The early prelims have just begun, with the regular prelims due at 1am GMT (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).
Our round-by-round fight updates will begin at 1am GMT, when the regular prelims begin. At that point, we’ll also provide a round-up of the early prelim results!
What time does UFC 295 start tonight?
All you need to know as two title fights top the card at Madison Square Garden in New York City
UFC 295 LIVE
UFC 295 will culminate in two title fights tonight as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for the vacant light-heavyweight belt, after Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim gold at heavyweight.
Prochazka relinquished the light-heavyweight title in 2022 after suffering an injury, and his successor Jamahal Hill succumbed to the same fate earlier this year. As such, the belt is vacant again, and Prochazka will bid to regain it from Pereira, who held the middleweight title from late 2022 until this spring.
In the co-main event, Aspinall goes up against Pavlovich in a meeting of quick finishers, as the heavyweights fight on short notice. The original main event of UFC 295 pitted heavyweight champ Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Aspinall vs Pavlovich.
Britain’s Aspinall has sealed all of his UFC wins in the first two rounds, while Pavlovich has earned all of his UFC victories in the opening frame.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies