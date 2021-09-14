Tyson Fury’s promoter has responded to David Haye’s public call to fight by admitting the all-British bout would be “huge”, but insisted the Fury camp is focused on a meeting with Anthony Joshua.

The former heavyweight world champion Haye, 40, recently returned to boxing on Saturday with a win over Joe Fournier, and afterwards talked up a potential fight with Fury.

“I know how to beat Tyson Fury, I really do,” Haye said. “I’m being deadly serious. I understand why he’s so effective and no one else can see it. I’m good enough still to do it. I would have done it back in 2013. He knows it.”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, said it would be a major spectacle to see the pair in the ring, but cast doubt over the potential for a bout.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for David but he’s 40,” Warren told I mean, he’s not a youngster but he’s not 58,’ he told IFL TV.

“He suffered some bad injuries and certainly against Tony Bellew... I’m in shock to be quite honest because I fancied David Haye. Having said that, he obviously had these injuries and he shouldn’t have been in the ring in the first place.

“I don’t know whether he’s got rid of the injuries or not. I’m sure he’s calling out Tyson because him and Tyson, let’s get it right, would be a huge fight. But I think he’s got to do a bit more before talking about Tyson Fury.

“He’d have to get rated, and to get rated you’ve got to fight a rated fighter.”

And Warren insisted Joshua is the focus for Fury now.

“Fury and Joshua is the only fight we want to see. But they [Joshua’s camp] have got to deal with what they’ve got in front of them first because we’ve been down this road for about a year now.”

Joshua has said the Fury fight is what boxing “needs”.