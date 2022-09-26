Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he is ready to walk away from a super fight if he misses today’s deadline, with Manuel Charr floated as a contingency option.

The WBC world heavyweight champion has been verbally sparring with the former title holder as negotiations continue over arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history.

And Fury has now threatened to spike the fight if Joshua does not return the contract signed by 5pm on Monday, while goading his rival by labelling him as a “big body building p***y”.

Fury said: “Today is D Day people, are you [Joshua] going to sign the contract you big p***y or are you not going to sign it?

“When Wilder sent me the contract for Wilder 1, I signed it within 24 hours because I wanted to smash his face in. You've had the contract for 10 days now, b***h, still not signed it.

“If it's not done by 5pm today, GK [Gypsy King] is moving on.”

The threat comes after Joshua maintained “of course” he will sign the contract for the proposed world heavyweight title clash despite promoter Eddie Hearn claiming there is “no chance” it will be done by Monday.

Fury sent Joshua’s camp the ultimatum on Friday night, with Charr, ranked 19th by the WBC, a potential fallback option for his next title defence.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Sunday afternoon, Joshua said: “It ain’t in my hands – it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.

“You know the history of boxing – make sure you get your legal terms right. That’s why you get good management and good lawyers. So of course I’m going to sign the contract – it’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

Television executives from BT Sport and streaming service Dazn are scheduled to meet on Monday, with Joshua’s team having already verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split.

But Hearn told the Seconds Out YouTube channel: “There is no chance this fight will get signed by Monday. There is no need for this fight to get signed by Monday.

“If he doesn’t (want to fight Joshua), and I guess he doesn’t, then he’ll do what he’ll do and the fans might even fall for it.”