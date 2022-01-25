Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to get a move on amid speculation over separate deals to accept step-aside money.

Fury has always maintained a preference to fight the unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed king.

But Joshua maintains a rematch clause following his loss to the Ukrainian last year and Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC title.

And after Joshua denied a report from the Telegraph that suggested he had decided to accept a £15 million fee to step aside, Fury has grown restless over his situation.

He said: “Tick tick f****** tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me, is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums and sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock the time has run out of the bottle and you are all getting a good hiding, you cowards.”

While Joshua responded to reports last weekend by claiming he still controls his destiny.

“You know what’s bad about all these interviews I see?” Joshua said. “I see certain interviews that quote what I said, and I think to myself: ‘I ain’t done no interviews. Where did this person get this information from?’

“I’m hearing people saying, ‘AJ accepts £15m to step aside’. I ain’t signed no contract, I ain’t seen no contract.

“I’m the man in control of my destiny, I’m a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way.”