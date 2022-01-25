Tyson Fury sends Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte warning amid speculation over step aside deal
The WBC champion is keen to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world title fight, but negotiations are complicated by Anthony Joshua’s rematch clause and Dillian Whyte installed as his mandatory challenger
Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to get a move on amid speculation over separate deals to accept step-aside money.
Fury has always maintained a preference to fight the unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed king.
But Joshua maintains a rematch clause following his loss to the Ukrainian last year and Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC title.
And after Joshua denied a report from the Telegraph that suggested he had decided to accept a £15 million fee to step aside, Fury has grown restless over his situation.
He said: “Tick tick f****** tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me, is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?
“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums and sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock the time has run out of the bottle and you are all getting a good hiding, you cowards.”
While Joshua responded to reports last weekend by claiming he still controls his destiny.
“You know what’s bad about all these interviews I see?” Joshua said. “I see certain interviews that quote what I said, and I think to myself: ‘I ain’t done no interviews. Where did this person get this information from?’
“I’m hearing people saying, ‘AJ accepts £15m to step aside’. I ain’t signed no contract, I ain’t seen no contract.
“I’m the man in control of my destiny, I’m a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way.”
