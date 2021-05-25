Eddie Hearn accuses Tyson Fury of making ‘zero effort’ to resurrect Anthony Joshua fight

Eddie Hearn has hit out at Tyson Fury for making "absolutely zero attempt" to revive the undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The all-British bout appeared close to being announced for 14 August in Saudi Arabia before Deontay Wilder scuppered the deal by winning an arbitration ruling to force a trilogy with the Gypsy King.

And after Fury signed to fight Wilder for a third time, Hearn reacted furiously, accusing the WBC champion and his promoter Top Rank of not even trying to resurrect the deal by negotiating step-aside money for the Bronze Bomber.

“The answer to your question is, Team Fury made absolutely zero attempt to try and save the Anthony Joshua fight. Zero attempt,” he told iFL TV.

“I don’t believe there was even a conversation, I don’t believe there was an offer, I don’t believe anything.

“This is another reason why the whole thing stinks. Bob Arum [Fury’s promoter] is aware of the work that has gone in to make this fight.

“And to just call up and say, ‘I can’t believe it, it’s preposterous...and we’re just going to go ahead with the Wilder fight, so cheers mate, thanks for everything and we’ll catch up soon’.

“If this was me in that case, I would have done absolutely everything I could to save this fight, they didn’t try one thing.”