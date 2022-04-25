Eddie Hearn compares Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua resumes

Promoter Eddie Hearn compared Tyson Fury’s resume to Anthony Joshua’s in the wake of his stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.

Fury pulled out a superb uppercut in the sixth round which Whyte could not recover from as the referee stepped in to wave off the contest in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

The victory takes Fury’s professional record to 32 wins, one draw and no defeats, with the only blemish on his record coming in the controversial split decision draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s record stands at 24-2, with his two defeats coming at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk.

Yet despite Fury being widely regarded as the best heavyweight in the world, Joshua’s promoter Hearn continued to try and force a debate around which of the two Britons has the more impressive victories.

On Instagram, Hearn was asked: “Would AJ swap his resume with Fury’s?”

To which the promoter responded: “Fury key wins - Klitschko, Wilder, Whyte, Chisora... Wallin? AJ key wins - Klitschko, Whyte, Parker, Povetkin, Ruiz, Pulev.”

Joshua is coming off the back of a unanimous decision defeat to Usyk in September of last year.

The Olympic gold medallist looks set to rematch the Ukrainian in the summer, with both the UK and Saudi Arabia being muted as possible destinations for the fight.

Meanwhile, Fury vowed to retire following his win over Whyte - a move his American promoter Bob Arum has disputed.

Joshua is next set to fight Usyk in the rematch to his defeat last year, with the fight expected to take place in July.

It was initially delayed due to the war in Ukraine, with Usyk returning to his home nation initially before being granted leave to resume training.